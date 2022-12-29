Rochester man accused of thefts and knife threats pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man accused of thefts and threatening people with a knife is pleading guilty.
Damien Dean Rose, 23 of Rochester, was arrested in October and charged with four counts of felony terroristic threats, third-degree burglary, and three counts of misdemeanor theft. Investigators say Rose stole sunglasses from the Apollo Superette in Rochester, rode away on a bicycle, then stole a backpack from a juvenile in the 1300 block of 2nd Street SE. That all happened on September 19.
Rose is accused of pulling a knife and threatening four different people who tried to stop him.
Rose was then arrested on October 18 after allegedly shoplifting several items from Walmart South. Court documents state Rose had been banned from the store for a year on January 10.
Rose has now pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft, receiving a sentence of time served, and one count of felony terroristic threats. His sentencing on that is scheduled for March 2, 2023.