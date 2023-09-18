Rochester man accused of randomly stabbing a woman

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man has been jailed after a Friday stabbing in Rochester.
Abdulkadir Ali, 26 of Rochester, is being held for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The Rochester Police Department says a 25-year-old woman was out for a walk Friday around 6:14 pm in the area of 8 ½ Street and 15th Avenue SE. Officers say Ali approached the woman and stabbed her multiple times in the back.
Police say the victim was taken to the hospital and her wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.
Investigators say after stabbing the woman, Ali ran toward Cub Foods where he called police and admitted to the attack. Ali reportedly told police he suffers from schizophrenia and had been planning to stab or run over someone for several months.
According to Rochester police, Ali decided on Friday to grab a knife from the kitchen, saw the woman, and stabbed her because Ali thought she looked weak. Investigators say Ali and the victim did not know each other.