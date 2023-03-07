 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm With Significant Accumulations Expected...

.A winter storm is expected to move across the region Thursday
afternoon and night. This system should bring significant snow
accumulations to the area south of Interstate 94. The heaviest
period of snow looks to be Thursday evening when rates around an
inch per hour look to be possible. This would cause the snow to
accumulate quickly with dangerous travel conditions developing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 7 to
10 inches possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Rochester man accused of Christmas Eve shooting pleads not guilty

Phillip Turner

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a woman in the head on Christmas Eve is pleading not guilty.

Phillip Eugene Turner, 43 of Rochester, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.  Rochester police say they were sent to a multi-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of 19th Street NW on Christmas Day, 2022, to do a welfare check on a 37-year-old woman.  Officers say when they knocked on the door, the woman’s five-year-old child answered and said his mother was dead.

The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the victim was found in her bedroom with blood all over her head.  Court documents state she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and one spent shell and one live round for a .38 caliber gun was found in the apartment.

A search began for Turner, the victim’s boyfriend who had visited the night before.  Officers say they found and arrested Turner in the 3300 block of Whalers Lane NW and a .38 caliber gun was found in a snowbank along Turner’s trail.  Police say Turner also had a magazine of .38 caliber ammunition in his possession.

Court documents state that when Turner was interviewed by police, he claimed the victim tried to commit suicide.

No trial date has been set.