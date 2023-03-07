Rochester man accused of Christmas Eve shooting pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting a woman in the head on Christmas Eve is pleading not guilty.
Phillip Eugene Turner, 43 of Rochester, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault. Rochester police say they were sent to a multi-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of 19th Street NW on Christmas Day, 2022, to do a welfare check on a 37-year-old woman. Officers say when they knocked on the door, the woman’s five-year-old child answered and said his mother was dead.
The woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the victim was found in her bedroom with blood all over her head. Court documents state she suffered a single gunshot wound to the head and one spent shell and one live round for a .38 caliber gun was found in the apartment.
A search began for Turner, the victim’s boyfriend who had visited the night before. Officers say they found and arrested Turner in the 3300 block of Whalers Lane NW and a .38 caliber gun was found in a snowbank along Turner’s trail. Police say Turner also had a magazine of .38 caliber ammunition in his possession.
Court documents state that when Turner was interviewed by police, he claimed the victim tried to commit suicide.
No trial date has been set.