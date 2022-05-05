Rochester man accused of attacking a bus, a person, and a police officer pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of causing several disturbances is pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.
Mahamed Adan Abikar, 29 of Rochester, was arrested on November 15, 2021. Rochester police say he forced a public transit bus to stop just after 7 pm near 7th Street and W. Silver Lake Drive NE. Police say Abikar punched the bus windshield and tried to break a windshield wiper, then damaged another vehicle before unsuccessfully trying to get inside it.
Abikar allegedly got into a fight with someone in the street before police took Abikar into custody. Abikar was then accused of grabbing the groin of an officer during the arrest and spitting at and hitting another officer during the booking process.
Charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree property damage will likely be dismissed when Abikar is sentenced on June 27.