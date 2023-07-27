Rochester man accused of assaulting a woman, threatening with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One has been jailed after allegedly assaulting a woman Wednesday evening.
The Rochester Police Department says it happened around 8:15 pm at the Holiday gas station on 2nd Street. Officers responded after numerous calls came in about someone being threatened with a knife.
Investigators say a man and woman were arguing in a vehicle and the man was seen punching the woman. Police say a 34-year-old bystander tried to intervene but the man in the vehicle, Eric Danielson, 30 of Rochester, then approached the 34-year-old with a knife a threated to “gut him.”
Law enforcement says Danielson left once police were called and he was later arrested with a knife in his possession. Police say the 39-year-old female victim denied being assaulted but had bruising and marks on her face.
Danielson was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree damage to property.