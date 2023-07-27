 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Rochester man accused of assaulting a woman, threatening with a knife

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One has been jailed after allegedly assaulting a woman Wednesday evening.

The Rochester Police Department says it happened around 8:15 pm at the Holiday gas station on 2nd Street.  Officers responded after numerous calls came in about someone being threatened with a knife.

Investigators say a man and woman were arguing in a vehicle and the man was seen punching the woman.  Police say a 34-year-old bystander tried to intervene but the man in the vehicle, Eric Danielson, 30 of Rochester, then approached the 34-year-old with a knife a threated to “gut him.”

Law enforcement says Danielson left once police were called and he was later arrested with a knife in his possession.  Police say the 39-year-old female victim denied being assaulted but had bruising and marks on her face.

Danielson was booked into the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, disorderly conduct, and fourth-degree damage to property.