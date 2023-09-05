Rochester man accused of almost drunk driving into oncoming traffic

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man is expected to be arraigned Monday after deputies accused him of almost driving into oncoming traffic.
Peter Nyatuka, 49 of Rochester, is facing a charge of first-degree DWI. He was arrested Saturday around 7:30 pm by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office.
A deputy says Nyatuka was seen driving near 41st Street NW and Highway 52. Nyatuka was allegedly driving near the center line into oncoming traffic. Deputies say when he was pulled over, Nyatuka was “obviously intoxicated.” Deputies say a preliminary breath test showed a .34 blood alcohol content, over four times the legal limit.
The Sheriff’s Office says Nyatuka has a previous DWI arrest.