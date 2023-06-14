Rochester man accused of 10 child porn felonies takes a plea deal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – An Olmsted County man charged with 10 child porn felonies is pleading guilty to one.
Jon Anthony Jones, 44 of Rochester, has agreed to plead guilty to one count of possession of pornographic work involving a minor under 14. Nine other counts of the same crime will likely be dismissed with Jones is sentenced on September 7.
Jones was charged in October 2022 after an investigation by the Rochester Police Department.
Court documents state there was a tip in August 2022 of child porn images being uploaded to the internet from an address in northwest Rochester. Police say Jones was living at the address and 248 child porn images and one child porn video were found on Jones’ laptop.