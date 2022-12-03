Rochester law enforcement spread holiday cheer with 19th Annual Shop with a Cop at Walmart North

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Police Department is spreading holiday cheer during the 19th Annual Shop with a Cop event.
Law enforcement officers from RPD, Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are taking 65 children shopping for holiday gifts.
Each of them have a $110 dollar budget to purchase presents for themselves and family members.
The annual event is one of Community Service Officer, Alejandra Schloo’s favorite parts about the job.
“It’s a good relationship with the community. And it gets us closer to the community, and I personally think you get to know where the needs of the community are and that's why we're here,” she explains.
Officers and kids pair up to shop and have lunch together and tour police vehicles.
“Don’t be afraid of law enforcement. I think a lot of kids might have misconceptions of what law enforcement's all about and what we do. So that's one of the things that I hope the most,” Schloo adds.
The annual Shop with a Cop event is organized by the Rochester Police Athletic/Activities League.