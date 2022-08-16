Rochester launching rental rehab pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The City of Rochester is launching a new rental rehab program to help landlords.
The program will assist them with making improvements to four unit rental properties and is only for landlords in The Med City.
It's being launched because landlords still need resources for post pandemic work. The city is also seeing a lot of need to complete deferred maintenance in rental properties.
"We're trying to be more strategic in what we can do to preserve more of our affordable housing so you'll find rentals that are housing stocks nationally have lower rents just because of the age of the property," says Rochester's Manager of Housing and Neighborhood Services Taryn Edens.
Edens adds "the ability to maintain them and keep them in good working order more or less is going to benefit the occupants and the owner so if we can help to provide resources and maintain properties and effectively maintain affordable rents, that's the great outcome for everyone."
Right now only one landlord will be part of the program. The plan is to expand it in the future. Anyone interested can contact the city.