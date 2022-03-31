 Skip to main content
Rochester launching $500,000 program to promote home ownership

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester is spending $500,000 to expand access to affordable home ownership. 

That’s how much the City’s Community Development Department has to spend on a new Fee Reimbursement Pilot Program to incentivize construction of owner-occupied affordable housing in Rochester.  A maximum of $20,000 per dwelling unit is available. 

“Promoting diverse and affordable housing options for residents continues to be a priority for the City of Rochester and its Community Development team,” says Taryn Edens, Manager of Housing & Neighborhood Services.  “This pilot program supports that priority by incentivizing the development of owner-occupied affordable housing citywide.” 

The City says projects eligible for fee reimbursements include: 

·        Development of new single-family, owner-occupied housing units 

·        Development of new multi-family, owner-occupied housing units (condos, townhomes, etc.) 

·        Re-use of non-residential development for owner-occupied housing 

For more information on the program, click here.

