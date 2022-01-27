Rochester launches pilot program for Air Burner S223, a clean way to burn wood waste

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is partnering with Hathaway Tree Service, Inc. on an operation pilot program. The goal is to manage woody debris on city land.
It's a new unit called the Air Burner S223. It’s designed to burn wood and other waste at high temperatures producing little to no smoke.
The city has a significant amount of woody debris they manage each year - including fallen branches and cut down trees.
Aaron Luckstein, Deputy Public Works Director of Environmental Services with the City of Rochester says the final product is a clean carbon ash that can be mixed with compost soil or used on agricultural fields.
“To be able to produce something that can be reused and benefit the environment is an exciting way to manage that waste - you're taking something that was a waste, and now it's a usable product that has a beneficial use,” he explains.
As with any open burning, there is the concern of smoke.
One Rochester resident thinks the air burner is safe as long as what they're burning doesn't get out into the atmosphere.
“It’s close to us - it's right here - what would get into the atmosphere and come down on our homes, yards, and kids. This time of year there's a lot of ash that might burn and end up on the snow, but what are you gonna find in the summertime,” expresses Month on the Northwest side of Rochester.
The results of this pilot program will determine the air burner's future use throughout the city.
“We do think there are some great opportunities here in the future and can change the way woody debris is managed within the city in a way that's better for human health, and the environment,” says Luckstein.
The air burner project is set to begin Monday and will run intermittently over the next 30 days weather permitting.
Operational hours are limited to 7:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday.
Residents can call 507-328-2650 with any questions or concerns.