 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Late Tonight into Friday Morning...

.A cold front will move across the area tonight with bitter cold
air returning. The coldest air will settle across northern Iowa
where temperatures will drop to the teens below zero. With
northwest winds, wind chill readings will drop below minus 20 in
this area.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
20 to 30 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester launches pilot program for Air Burner S223, a clean way to burn wood waste

  • Updated
  • 0

A portable air burner will be used to burn a woody debris piles in northwest Rochester.

 

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The city of Rochester is partnering with Hathaway Tree Service, Inc. on an operation pilot program.  The goal is to manage woody debris on city land.

It's a new unit called the Air Burner S223. It’s designed to burn wood and other waste at high temperatures producing little to no smoke.

The city has a significant amount of woody debris they manage each year -  including fallen branches and cut down trees. 

Aaron Luckstein, Deputy Public Works Director of Environmental Services with the City of Rochester says the final product is a clean carbon ash that can be mixed with compost soil or used on agricultural fields. 

“To be able to produce something that can be reused and benefit the environment is an exciting way to manage that waste - you're taking something that was a waste, and now it's a usable product that has a beneficial use,” he explains. 

As with any open burning, there is the concern of smoke. 

One Rochester resident thinks the air burner is safe as long as what they're burning doesn't get out into the atmosphere. 

“It’s close to us - it's right here - what would get into the atmosphere and come down on our homes, yards, and kids. This time of year there's a lot of ash that might burn and end up on the snow, but what are you gonna find in the summertime,” expresses Month on the Northwest side of Rochester. 

The results of this pilot program will determine the air burner's future use throughout the city.

“We do think there are some great opportunities here in the future and can change the way woody debris is managed within the city in a way that's better for human health, and the environment,” says Luckstein. 

The air burner project is set to begin Monday and will run intermittently over the next 30 days weather permitting. 

Operational hours are limited to 7:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and noon to 6:00 pm on Sunday. 

Residents can call 507-328-2650 with any questions or concerns.

Recommended for you