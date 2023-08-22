Rochester launches new website about referendum to renew the local sales tax

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new website has been launched to inform Rochester residents about the upcoming vote to renew the City’s local sales tax.
The website is RenewRochester.org and creators say it provides details on the long-term challenges faced by the city and the sale tax would generate $205 million for public investments in housing, workforce development, street repairs, flood control and a regional sports complex.
“The website was created to provide residents direct access to the information they need to make an informed vote,” says City Administrator Alison Zelms. “We encourage folks to check out the site, which includes a robust frequently asked questions section. There is detailed information about the four sales tax renewal projects.”
Rochester voters will be able to go the polls on November 7 to renew or reject the existing local half-cent sales tax to support four major projects:
§ Economic vitality fund ($50 million): The city says investments will go toward addressing the profound shortages of middle- and low-income housing, preserving existing affordable housing options in our neighborhoods, and developing workforce programs that will help create more job opportunities for residents.
§ Flood control and water quality ($50 million): Supporters say the proposed initiative addresses sediment removal to protect water quality, reinvestment in and enhancement of floodwalls, and riverbank stabilization measures, among other improvements to expand the system’s capacity.
§ Street repairs ($40 million): The city says the street reconstruction project will repair or rebuild the aging roadway stretches that are most in need of repair, transforming them into safer and more efficient routes for travel.
§ Regional sports complex ($65 million): Supporters say the complex would address the growing demand for indoor and outdoor multi-purpose fields and courts, providing the recreational spaces that our residents’ desire and strengthening the City’s sports tourism market by attracting more state and local amateur sports events.
Rochester residents originally authorized a local option sales tax in 1983 and have renewed it three times, most recently in 2012. City officials say Rochester’s population has grown 36% since 2000, creating a need for further public investments in infrastructure and services.
“We continue to see the need to expand and reinvest in our City’s services, community programs and infrastructure to support the quality of life our residents deserve and expect,” says Zelms.
If the referendum is approved, the sales tax would extend for a 24-year period or until the funding obligations have been met. Residents are encouraged to visit www.RenewRochester.org to learn more about the investment plan and the upcoming referendum.