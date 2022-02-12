Rochester kids use art to brighten the day at local memory care community

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A group of young people sought to warm the hearts of residents at a local memory care community.
Children from the Church of the Resurrection Faith Formation recently decorated the windows at Cascade Creek with messages and drawings of love and friendship.
“The winter months in Minnesota can get long, but the festive window decorations brightened their day,” says Tiffany Bell, life engagement director for Cascade Creek. “Little touches like this really mean a lot to our residents, and they really enjoyed watching the students create their masterpieces.”
Cascade Creek is an Anthem Memory Care Community. The company operates such facilities in Minnesota, Kansas, California, Illinois and Colorado.
Photos courtesy of Cascade Creek.