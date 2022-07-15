Rochester joins City Data Alliance to explore data-driven changes

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Data-driven changes are what the city of Rochester hopes will lead us to the next level of how local government can operate.
Rochester is joining 22 others cities from around the world as part of Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance.
Mayor Kim Norton says it's exciting as all the mayors have been sharing their ideas of what the next level of data-driven local government can look like during a week long kick-off event in Baltimore.
The City Data Alliance is being funded through a $60 million Bloomberg Philanthropies investment at no cost to Rochester.
Cities are receiving education and coaching by John's Hopkins University and their partners to build their leadership skills around using data.
The goal is to use data evident to know for certain if investments are paying off whether it's program development or, like we saw during Rochester's pandemic response, where spotting outbreaks and vaccination campaigns were utilized.
Norton says there are already case studies form other cities that have sparked interest such as implementing a 311 system in Rochester.
She explained, "I received a call today about a broken chair that's on the corner of one of the main entrances of our city as you come off the highway and how awful that looked. If the community could just go online or make a phone call to a 311 system to register that, staff could respond right
away and let them know it's taken care of."
Other areas that have drawn some interest from Norton include how other cities are handling homelessness and policing.
She added, "I've been interested in policing data, how can we look at that data and utilize it well to make improvements and to be better
stewards of the community's trust. So, it can be throughout the whole system and I hope it is. We want to be a high performing city."
Norton says for the next year city staff will work with professionals on certain projects to implement in Rochester.
If you're interested in learning more about the Bloomberg Philanthropies City Data Alliance or the other cities participating, click here.