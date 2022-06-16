Rochester 'Jeremiah Program' to offer relief to employees at the gas pump

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nonprofit organization Jeremiah Program is helping single mothers achieve financial and occupational success nationwide, and now they're helping their employees.
The ‘gas card’ initiative will support hourly workers in response to nationwide increases in cost of living.
The program will give all of its hourly employees a $100 gas card twice per month through mid-August to help them with their commuting costs.
This is a nationwide effort to recognize that their childcare staff have always served as essential workers.
With gas prices continuing to rise, they recognize the need to additionally support their staff.
Ally Hanten Ebert, Executive Director for the Jeremiah Program, Rochester-SE Campus, says “It becomes very expensive to be poor. When you have hourly jobs where your income depends on you showing up to work, and there becomes a barrier to showing up to work in high gas prices, we want to make sure we're continuing to address those root causes not just for our families but for the staff we employee as well.”
The program is scheduled to run for two months starting this month until mid-august.
“So starting this month through August we'll be supporting our hourly staff with gas cards so they can hopefully we can help make ends meet a little bit more,” Ebert adds.
The gift cards are all being funded by private donations.