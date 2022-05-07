Rochester International Film Festival returns in person

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's lights camera, action, for the Rochester International Film Festival as the cinema showcase returns for its 25th year.
The festival brings films to The Med City that you normally wouldn't find in a theater near you.
On their second day of screenings organizers offered a lineup featuring titles including "Klondike", "Costa Brava Lebanon" and "Hard Shell, Soft Shell" at the Gray Duck Theater& Coffeehouse.
Most of these films are produced internationally, and 40 percent of them are directed by women.
The Rochester International Film Festival runs through May 15.