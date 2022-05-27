Rochester International Airport travel volumes on the rise for Memorial Day weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. -Holidays and summer months are typically busy for airports and travel is picking back up here at Rochester International Airport.
People are excited to return to travel with people buying their tickets earlier for better air fare.
“During the pandemic timeframe, people bought tickets with shorter lead times and that doesn't always allow for better pricing. Now that we're starting to see with return to travel is people starting to buy their tickets earlier, which means better air fare,” says RST Marketing and Communications manager, Laurie Archbold.
Airline fares increased by more than 18 percent in April, according to the latest from the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
Archbold says they are seeing travel volumes between 80 and 90 percent, almost back to pre-pandemic levels.
“The restrictions are being lifted across the globe which definitely encourages travel again and confidence level for passengers to go ahead and book that airfare, and take that trip that they've put on hold for two years,” she adds.
For those who are traveling this weekend, Archbold says make sure to budget extra time. She suggests arriving up to 90 minutes in advance.
According to AAA, travel by car, plane and other modes of transportation are up more than 8 percent from 2021, bringing Memorial Day travel volumes close to 2017 levels.