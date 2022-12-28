Rochester International Airport staying busy during the last week of 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The massive winter storm continues to have a major impact on airlines across the country. But Rochester's International Airport hasn't seen much of a difference.
At RST plenty of people are still heading out to travel during the last week of the year.
One family from La Crosse is planning to escape the deep freeze by heading to Scottsdale, Arizona.
Dave Twite says lot of friends and family that were scheduled to travel in for the holiday had flights cancelled and travel delays.
“This is probably one that will go down in the history books of one of the most challenging travel years, at least in most of the parts of the country, including ours, that really will go down in memories. Not a lot of fun if you had to travel,” says Twite. ‘
Only one of RST’s flights was delayed Tuesday by American Airlines to Chicago O'hare.
“Life has lots of these challenges. You have two choices. You can face them and make it a bad day or you can say you just have to roll with it. We come with lots of extra food, games, I'm almost planning on a delay.”