Rochester International Airport snow crews preparing for winter storm

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme
Cold over the Next Few Days...

Blizzard Warnings Now in Effect Thursday into Saturday!

A powerful winter storm is beginning over the region and will last
into Friday night. A significant event is expected, including
periods of combined blizzard conditions and extreme cold. Travel
could be dangerous to near impossible at times Thursday and
Friday. Extreme cold is expected as well with wind chills falling
to 20 to 40 below zero from late Thursday through the end of the
week.

Those with holiday travel planned this evening through Friday
night are strongly encouraged to pay close attention to forecast
updates and road conditions, and prepare accordingly if travel is
a must. Altering travel plans, if possible, is strongly
encouraged.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow has begun over the region this afternoon and will
continue through early Thursday. Winds will also increase
Thursday and continue into Friday night when blizzard conditions
are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with
locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph or
greater may occur late Thursday through Friday. Extreme cold and
wind chills of 20 to 40 below will be common.

* WHERE...Portions of Central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until noon CST Thursday.
For the Blizzard Warning, from noon Thursday to 6 AM CST
Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on periods of blizzard conditions along with
very poor road conditions at times. Areas of blowing snow will
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions may
impact the morning and definitely the evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills as low as 40 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It needs to be emphasized that the
combination of blowing snow, blizzard conditions, and extreme
cold will be very hazardous and possibly life threatening if
stranded outside.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester International Airport snow crews preparing for winter storm

  • Updated
  • 0

As this latest winter storm approaches, RST and other airports are bracing for the impact it will have on travel. KIMT News 3's Samantha Soto went to RST to get the latest on how the airport is getting ready and what tips they have for travelers.

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Airports will be dealing with a lot this week between the massive winter storm and scores of holiday travelers.  

RST has been monitoring the pending snow storm for about a week and crews at RST are getting ready to deal with the storm's impacts over the next few days.

Snow crews have been preparing by getting in extra stock of essentials like fuel and runway deicers. 

Delta, American and Sun Country airlines have scheduled flights through the rest of the week.

RST says they will keep working with airlines to the best of their ability to fly in the middle of the storm. 

Executive Director John Reed says their airport operations crews have been with RST for a long time and know how to deal with snow. 

“We’ll keep our crews here overnight so that they're safe and ready to go to work first thing again in the morning. After the last flight this evening, we'll relax a little bit, keep watching what's going on with the storm and continue to deal with it overnight,” he says. 

He adds if you are traveling during this time be aware weather could slow things down pay attention to flight bookings and be in communication with your airlines. 

Rearrange plans to travel if you can and if you can't pack your patience. 

The last scheduled  flight at RST  comes in at 11:30 p.m. and crews will continue monitoring cargo operations over night.

