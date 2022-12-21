Rochester International Airport snow crews preparing for winter storm

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Airports will be dealing with a lot this week between the massive winter storm and scores of holiday travelers.
RST has been monitoring the pending snow storm for about a week and crews at RST are getting ready to deal with the storm's impacts over the next few days.
Snow crews have been preparing by getting in extra stock of essentials like fuel and runway deicers.
Delta, American and Sun Country airlines have scheduled flights through the rest of the week.
RST says they will keep working with airlines to the best of their ability to fly in the middle of the storm.
Executive Director John Reed says their airport operations crews have been with RST for a long time and know how to deal with snow.
“We’ll keep our crews here overnight so that they're safe and ready to go to work first thing again in the morning. After the last flight this evening, we'll relax a little bit, keep watching what's going on with the storm and continue to deal with it overnight,” he says.
He adds if you are traveling during this time be aware weather could slow things down pay attention to flight bookings and be in communication with your airlines.
Rearrange plans to travel if you can and if you can't pack your patience.
The last scheduled flight at RST comes in at 11:30 p.m. and crews will continue monitoring cargo operations over night.