Rochester International Airport reflects on success in seasonal flights

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester International Airport brought back its seasonal direct flights to Fort Myers and Phoenix in mid-December 2022, and the move to bring them back has been well-received by travelers.
The airport has been seeing similar results to last year in that these routes are quite popular for those looking for a warm, winter getaway.
"The community has responded really well," said John Reed, executive director of Rochester International Airport.
Although Florida is recovering from the devastation brought on by Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers routes are still seeing a lot of travelers.
"People are still moving to Florida through that market and continue to get on our planes and make their way to Florida," Reed said. "Phoenix is always well-received in our community, and again looking forward to continued partnerships with Sun Country and their operation here in the future."
These seasonal flights will continue to be offered through April 16th, so if you're planning a spring break vacation, it may not be a bad time to hop online and book your flight.
Visit the FlyRST website for more information.