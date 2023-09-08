Rochester International Airport getting $20 million for runway project

WASHINGTON DC - $20,126,363 in federal funding is going for upgrades at the Rochester International Airport (RST)
Minnesota’s U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith announced Friday the money is coming from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both Klobuchar and Smith helped pass.
“Investments in our airport infrastructure serve as a down payment on the long-term economic well-being of our state,” says Klobuchar. “By enabling upgrades, this federal funding will help boost efficiency, improve safety, and ensure continuous access for travelers at the Rochester International Airport.”
The funding will be used for the Runway 2/20 project to reconstruct and improve one of the main runways at RST.
“The Rochester International Airport is a key transportation hub and economic driver for communities all across our state,” says Smith. “This investment, made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will help to make our airport safer and more efficient. I’m excited to see this law making an impact and will keep pressing for opportunities to improve our state’s infrastructure.”
The first phase of RST’s $79.2 million Runway 2/20 project was completed in November 2021.