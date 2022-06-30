Rochester International Airport gears up for a busy holiday travel weekend ahead of Fourth of July

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the Fourth of July holiday weekend kicking off for some, there is a lot of concern nationwide over likely flight cancellations this weekend.
RST is expecting full planes, minor delays, and not much impact from those airline cancellations in other places.
Nearly 8,000 pilots have retired during the pandemic, causing a nationwide pilot shortage.
That is leading to many airlines cutting back on flights to create as little disruption as possible when pilots are not available.
“The airlines are trying to ensure everybody's trip goes smoothly. the airlines don't want to interrupt any trip, and so they're doing everything they can - especially this weekend - to make sure everybody gets where they're going, and gets there as close to on time as possible,” says RST Consultant, Jack Penning.
He recommends getting to the airport even earlier than normal during holiday times - at least a couple of hours before your flight departure time.
Airline companies are also offsetting the rising fuel costs onto you, with more expensive tickets.
If you're flying from RST in the coming days, they recommend to check with them first.
Penning explains, “What happens is though, you'll see an airport like Rochester will be much more cost competitive with an airport like Minneapolis, because the rising price of fuel is impacting fares throughout the system.”
To stay on top of holiday delays, experts recommend watching closely for any changes with your flight.
Contact your airline for possible other flight options as soon as you notice any delay.
“Really pack your patience with you, and be aware, and understanding. Be watching what your flights are doing, and be prepared for it,” adds John Reed, RST executive director.
And starting labor day, Reed adds, American Airlines will be adding a third flight each day into Rochester International Airport.