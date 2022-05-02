Rochester improves technology managing city meetings online

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester says it's improved livestream access to City Council meetings and online access to meeting agendas.
“The City of Rochester continues to prioritize making all information more accessible and easier to understand for our community,” says City Clerk Kelly Geistler. “This upgrade makes connecting to City Council agendas and meetings significantly smoother and supports the City’s transparency efforts.”
The City says the new technology provides a cleaner layout for agendas, implementation of City branding, inclusion of item summaries on the agenda itself, and the livestream can also be accessed directly from the Council Meeting Page as soon as the meeting starts, when an “In Progress” link button appears in the “Event” column.
The City previously used a system called IQM2 for its agenda and livestream management, and now uses a system called Granicus Peak and previous meetings and agendas will be switched over to the new system.