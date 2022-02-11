Rochester human resources director wins statewide award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Director of Human Resources for the City of Rochester has won an Excellence in Labor Relations award.
It was given to Linda Hillenbrand on Thursday by the Minnesota Public Employer Labor Relations Association (MPELRA). This award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the management role in public sector labor relations during their career. MPELRA says the Excellence in Labor Relations award represents the association’s highest acknowledgment of the recipient’s dedication and achievement in the development of positive labor-management relations.
“I am so pleased to receive this award as a negotiator for the City and on behalf of the Human Resources team who continually supports the efforts involved with managing 19 bargaining groups,” says Hillenbrand. “I am equally honored to work with many union representatives and teammates who think progressively and understand the importance of collaboration and compromise. It takes all of us working together to move forward as a successful organization that strives daily to meet the service expectations of our community.”
Hillenbrand has served as City Director of Human Resources since 2007 and was nominated for this award by her peers, as well as former and current labor representatives who value her ongoing contributions to labor relations.