...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* WHERE...Much of central and northern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow showers may accompany the strong and
blustery winds producing localized areas of reduced visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Wind Chills in North Central Iowa Tonight...

.Overnight lows will drop below zero. With winds at 10-15 mph and
gusting over 25 mph, this will result in wind chills from -20 to
-25 on Saturday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester human resources director wins statewide award

Linda Hillenbrand

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Director of Human Resources for the City of Rochester has won an Excellence in Labor Relations award.

It was given to Linda Hillenbrand on Thursday by the Minnesota Public Employer Labor Relations Association (MPELRA).  This award is given to an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the management role in public sector labor relations during their career. MPELRA says the Excellence in Labor Relations award represents the association’s highest acknowledgment of the recipient’s dedication and achievement in the development of positive labor-management relations.

“I am so pleased to receive this award as a negotiator for the City and on behalf of the Human Resources team who continually supports the efforts involved with managing 19 bargaining groups,” says Hillenbrand.  “I am equally honored to work with many union representatives and teammates who think progressively and understand the importance of collaboration and compromise. It takes all of us working together to move forward as a successful organization that strives daily to meet the service expectations of our community.”

Hillenbrand has served as City Director of Human Resources since 2007 and was nominated for this award by her peers, as well as former and current labor representatives who value her ongoing contributions to labor relations.