Rochester housing market stays stable

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The housing market in Rochester is similar to years prior.
With more buyers than houses, there is still competition for available homes. According to Southeast Minnesota Realtors there are about 200 homes on the market right now, more than there were last year.
While 200 homes sounds like a lot, in Rochester it means that the inventory is still low leading to higher interest rates and prices for homes. With higher prices, that dream home may be out of reach.
The ability to buy and qualify for a house depends on your income and credit.
Southeast Minnesota Realtors CEO Eric Bronlow says, “From a long term standpoint the average net worth of a renter today is about $8000, the average net worth of a homeowner is over $300,000. So from a longterm perspective it's always better to buy.”