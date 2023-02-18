Rochester house fire sends a woman to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester Police Department responded to a structure fire at 525 3 Ave. NW Saturday night that sent one woman to the hospital and killed a dog.
When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from the front of a one-and-a-half story home, according to RFD.
AS the fire was being put out, crews found an unresponsive adult woman in a bedroom on the first floor. She was removed from the home, firefighters and Mayo Clinic Ambulance paramedics began life-saving efforts. She was then transported to St. Mary's Hospital.
Crews also found two dogs inside the home. One of the dogs showed signs of life and firefighters began resuscitation efforts. Unfortunately, the other dog died.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by RFD's Fire Marshal's Division. Fire department chaplains also responded to the scene to offer support to those affected by the fire.