...Hazardous travel from wintry weather Thursday into Thursday
night...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state by
Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below
freezing will favor wintry precipitation types over north central
and into west central Iowa. The bulk of the snowfall
accumulations are expected across the north where up to 4 inches
may fall by the time the system clears out early Friday. This will
create areas of hazardous travel conditions due to slick and
covered roads along with visibility reductions. Just to the south
and west a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow or sleet is
possible. This would lead to slick conditions especially on
elevated surfaces, however the extent of the impacts are uncertain
due to temperatures close to freezing.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM
CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of
an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Rochester hotel to hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

Stock the House Dec 8 2022

ROCHESTER, Minn. - EVEN Hotel is hosting a "Stock the House" fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.

The event will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm at 101 11th Avenue SW and admission will be to bring an item off the house wish list or a cash donation for the house.

EVEN Hotel says there will be carnival games and raffle items along with food hosted by the EVEN Kitchen & Bar, as well as a surprise appearance of Shari Mukherjee the Spiced Up Mom and Master Chef Contestant. Bruce the therapy Saint Bernard will also be in attendance.

EVEN Hotel says raffle items were generously donated from community businesses such as Staybridge Suites, Canadian Honker, Old Abe, Fiddlehead, Drift Dough, Great Clips, Culvers, The Fit Loon, The Olmsted County History Center, Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Chip Shots, Purple Goat, Kinney Creek, The Donut, BB’s Pizza, CMX Chateau

14, Nerdin Out, and 125 Live.

