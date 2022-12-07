Rochester hotel to hold fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. - EVEN Hotel is hosting a "Stock the House" fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester.
The event will take place Thursday from 4:30 to 7 pm at 101 11th Avenue SW and admission will be to bring an item off the house wish list or a cash donation for the house.
EVEN Hotel says there will be carnival games and raffle items along with food hosted by the EVEN Kitchen & Bar, as well as a surprise appearance of Shari Mukherjee the Spiced Up Mom and Master Chef Contestant. Bruce the therapy Saint Bernard will also be in attendance.
EVEN Hotel says raffle items were generously donated from community businesses such as Staybridge Suites, Canadian Honker, Old Abe, Fiddlehead, Drift Dough, Great Clips, Culvers, The Fit Loon, The Olmsted County History Center, Hollandberry Pannekoeken, Chip Shots, Purple Goat, Kinney Creek, The Donut, BB’s Pizza, CMX Chateau
14, Nerdin Out, and 125 Live.