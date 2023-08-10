Rochester hospice honored for consumer satisfaction

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Seasons Hospice says it has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award winner.
The honor comes from HEALTHCAREfirst, a provider of revenue cycle management services, bereavement surveys, and Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.
“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” says Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Seasons Hospice on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”
Seasons Hospice has been providing hospice care since 1996.
“Everyone in our agency, regardless of their job title, plays a critical role in our patient and caregiver experience,” says Kristina Wright-Peterson, Executive Director of Seasons Hospice. “Our vision of adding quality of life to each day is seen every day in the work that we are honored and privileged to do.”