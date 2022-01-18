 Skip to main content
...Bitter Wind Chills Wednesday Morning Northern Iowa...

.Bitter cold air with temperatures around zero degrees over
northern Iowa with quickening, gusty winds will create wind chill
values less than 20 below zero early Wednesday morning. The winds
may also create shallow blowing and drifting snow in open, rural
areas, which could cause slick spots on roadways. Additional
bitter cold nights are forecast Thursday and Friday mornings.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
25 below zero.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures and wind chills Thursday and
Friday mornings will be even lower than Wednesday morning. Late
tonight into Wednesday, shallow blowing and drifting snow will
be possible, especially in rural, open areas, and may create
slick spots on roadways.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Rochester homeless shelters prepare for another cold snap while adapting to mask mandate

  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Whether they need a safe spot during the day - or night - The Rochester Salvation Army and Rochester Community Warming Center are there to provide a place for people to warm up. 

Earlier this month Olmsted County developed a COVID positive plan for those experiencing homelessness. So far,  numbers of people in quarantine have not exceeded the warming center’s capacity. 

Major Lisa Mueller, a Salvation Army officer, thinks the mask mandate will help. The facility has always encouraged mask wearing for its guests - but it was not enforced.  

“We need to keep this population safe - we have a lot of vulnerable adults - even those who are not unsheltered use our food shelf,” says Mueller. 

She says this weather adds to the difficult situation homeless individuals are already in. 

“With COVID, people tend to have fewer places to go, huddle together and quite frankly I think the virus has more opportunity to spread,” says Mueller. 

Rudy Naul, Rochester Community Warming Center coordinator says when it gets cold, they plan to fill their facility up. 

Part of the warming center acts as an isolation space for those who test positive to quarantine.

With six beds plus the county's transitional facility - they can shelter up to 9  positive individuals. 

Naul says experiencing homelessness is a tough situation no matter the weather. 

“In this weather, even a block or two is rough - we just want to make sure that we're there to support and give them whatever we can to help make travels a little less crazy,” he says. 

Since the beginning of winter the Rochester Salvation Army has served 80 to 90 people daily. 

Both facilities are in need of  disposable masks, waterproof winter gloves, socks, hand warmers and any other winter weather necessities. Donations can be dropped off directly at either location.

 

