Rochester homeless shelters prepare for another cold snap while adapting to mask mandate

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Whether they need a safe spot during the day - or night - The Rochester Salvation Army and Rochester Community Warming Center are there to provide a place for people to warm up.
Earlier this month Olmsted County developed a COVID positive plan for those experiencing homelessness. So far, numbers of people in quarantine have not exceeded the warming center’s capacity.
Major Lisa Mueller, a Salvation Army officer, thinks the mask mandate will help. The facility has always encouraged mask wearing for its guests - but it was not enforced.
“We need to keep this population safe - we have a lot of vulnerable adults - even those who are not unsheltered use our food shelf,” says Mueller.
She says this weather adds to the difficult situation homeless individuals are already in.
“With COVID, people tend to have fewer places to go, huddle together and quite frankly I think the virus has more opportunity to spread,” says Mueller.
Rudy Naul, Rochester Community Warming Center coordinator says when it gets cold, they plan to fill their facility up.
Part of the warming center acts as an isolation space for those who test positive to quarantine.
With six beds plus the county's transitional facility - they can shelter up to 9 positive individuals.
Naul says experiencing homelessness is a tough situation no matter the weather.
“In this weather, even a block or two is rough - we just want to make sure that we're there to support and give them whatever we can to help make travels a little less crazy,” he says.
Since the beginning of winter the Rochester Salvation Army has served 80 to 90 people daily.
Both facilities are in need of disposable masks, waterproof winter gloves, socks, hand warmers and any other winter weather necessities. Donations can be dropped off directly at either location.