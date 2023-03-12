"Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show" wraps up

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The "Rochester Home & Lifestyles Show" came to a close today at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds. Many businesses there were trying to pull in customers, including Salt & Pepper Photography. They are a full-service photography studio that provides services for weddings, baby pictures and business headshots. Lisa Lingle, the owner, was worried about fitting into the show with all the landscaping businesses around, but they were able to draw in some customers for future services thanks to the show. She said she really enjoys taking pictures of people on their big days.
“It’s always a happy thing. I’m out doing special occasions: weddings, babies being born, kids graduating from high school. It’s just a very positive-and I get to be part of those milestones in people’s lives, and it’s pretty special," Lingle said.
