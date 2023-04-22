Rochester holds "Earthfest Expo"

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Today is Earth Day. EarthFest had their annual expo at Northrop Community Education Center. The goal of the event was to teach the Rochester community how to be sustainable. Over 30 businesses and nonprofits were there to help with that effort. There were also a number of speakers who talked about environmental topics such as the use of solar energy. Electric vehicle owners were also there to talk about the benefits of driving those kinds of vehicles. Dru Larson, one of the event organizers, said it's important to get kids involved early in sustainability.
“They’re learning from their surroundings. They’ll use that throughout their life, so learning it early, they can have an impact throughout their life and what they’re learning today," Larson said.
Some of the other speakers focused on topics such as heat pumps and permaculture. EarthFest plans to have next year's expo at the Northrop Community Education Center again.