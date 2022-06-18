Rochester holds 17th annual Juneteenth 2022 celebration in honor of end to slavery

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday Rochester NAACP teamed up with Rochesterfest organizers to host the Med City's 17th annual Juneteenth celebration.
On June 19th, 1863 slaves in Texas finally received word they were free, two years after President Lincoln presented the Emancipation Proclamation.
Community members recognized the history and importance of Juneteenth while enjoying great food and live entertainment.
Rochester NAACP President, Wale Elegbede, says this is an important day because not everyone has experienced the same idea of equity.
“it’s not just black folks it's a whole community. And that's really important because if you wanna address some of our systemic issues, it's going to take all of us, and so we're really appreciative of the support we've had from the community,” he says.
The organization is also involved with the 'Rise For Youth' program, a leadership development academy that works in collaboration with Mayo Clinic. It aims to ensure black and underrepresented students are supported, providing them tools needed to succeed.
The Juneteenth celebration received support from over 50 local businesses and organizations.