Rochester high schooler raising money to save Minnesota State Science Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo High School Student, Isha Kapoor, started a fundraiser to raise money to prevent the Minnesota State Science Fair from being canceled this year due to financial challenges.
Kapoor is a senior at Mayo High School who started competing at the science fair in middle school. The Minnesota Academy of Science says the fair is facing a fifty thousand dollar budget deficit after losing one if its biggest sponsors, who paid for a third of the fair’s budget.
The high schooler tells KIMT News 3 losing the long-standing tradition will hurt Minnesota students by removing opportunities of winning college resume-building awards and college scholarships.
Kapoor says participating in the fair helped her find her passion in the field of science, technology, engineering, math.
"I know for a fact that I want to go into the research field, potentially the medical field and I feel like the science fair has solidified that for me and I feel like many of my friends can say the same," said Kapoor.
The Minnesota Academy of Science is still looking for more businesses and corporations to sponsor the event.
Click here to donate to Kapoor's fundraiser.