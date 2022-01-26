Rochester high school student wins VFW Voice of Democracy award for Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester high school student has won the Minnesota Voice of Democracy audio-essay competition, a contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Ashley Homme is a junior at Schaeffer Academy. She is the winner of a $2,000 scholarship.
The submission started as a history assignment - centered around the question 'where do we go from here?'
She tells KIMT News 3 they were able to choose what event was addressed in the question, and how the country and world should proceed from that event.
Her essay focused on America's immigrant heritage.
“Where do we go from here isn't a question for America- it's a question for people. And it's a question that people have asked for centuries,” explains Homme.
Homme says winning the competition at the national level would contribute to funds for college and open up her options of where to attend.
“To know that my speech was good enough to stand with a lot of other great speeches, and I could write well enough to represent our state - is sort of unreal to me,” she says.
Another classmate who participated in the contest took home a third place award at the city level.
Homme will represent Minnesota when she competes for a $30,000 scholarship at the national competition in Washington, D.C.