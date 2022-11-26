Rochester 'Here Comes Santa Claus' tradition returns to kick off the holiday season Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - One of downtown Rochester's most beloved holiday traditions returns Saturday with 'Here Comes Santa Claus' to kick off the holiday season.
The event centers around the daring Santa rescue atop Old City Hall with help from the Rochester Fire Department.
Little ones can visit "Santa's magical workshop," with appearances by Santa & Mrs. Claus, and it’s all complete with the tree lighting ceremony in Peace Plaza.
This tradition has been going on for more than 30 years in downtown Rochester.
A family favorite, Rochester Downtown Alliance, who organizes all of the events says it typically draws in crowds of at least a few thousand.
“And still I know COVID-19 is somewhat behind us, but I think we can't take for granted the opportunity to come together as a community when we had to be apart for so long,” says RDA Executive Director Holly Masek.
“It's so festive and fun and my favorite part is just seeing how excited the children get when Santa gets rescued off the rooftop.”
In between all the action - there are activities happening inside the Chateau Theatre and in The Galleria as well including pictures with Santa.
“They are really really excited. We will have a great time seeing them, bringing the community together to celebrate, and what a pleasure it is to explore the downtown experience at the holidays or any time of year,” Masek adds.
Here Comes Santa Claus and the tree lighting events are in line with Small Business Saturday where the RDA aims to highlight over 29 participating small businesses in the community.