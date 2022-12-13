Rochester health experts advice on recognizing and managing holiday stress

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The holidays are here... which for some can bring more stress than joy.
To mitigate some of that stress experts suggest taking time to find peace in those around you, like spending quality time with family, turning off your devices, and trying something new.
It’s also a reminder to approach people with compassion as a crisis can look different for everyone.
It's the time of year where you might feel low energy or lack of motivation and it's okay to recognize that.
“Our days are shorter, nights are much longer, a lot of times people are going to work when it's dark out, coming home when it's dark out, so any time you can do activities that you find enjoyable that's gonna help mitigate and manage that stress,” says Joshua Jensen, Zumbro Valley Health Center community liaison.
He adds to make the season as enjoyable as possible take the time to practice self care and find gratitude in the things you have.
Those who may be struggling with seasonal affective disorder don't be afraid to reach out for support.
“A lot of these services can be provided via telehealth, they can just simply offer a ear to listen, or some of them - like the mobile team - we can come out and meet with folks in their home.”
For the 24/7 crisis response hotline call (844) 274-7472. For the text line text ‘HELP’ or ‘MN’ to 741741.