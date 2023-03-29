Rochester has a new Poet Laureate

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A third Poet Laureate has been named for the City of Rochester.
Mayo Kim Norton has appointed Jean Prokott to serve a four-year term ending on April 1, 2027.
Jean Prokott is a local high school English teacher who frequently writes about her community, including poems about geese, the Corn Tower, and works of art at Mayo Clinic. Her work “Prose Aubade Ending with Lipstick” was included in Bright Light: Stories in the Night – a collection of poetry and artwork from Southeast Minnesota Poets through a grant funded by the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council.
“First, I would like to thank the selection committee for their thoughtful review and consideration of the applicants, and to thank all the individuals who applied,” says Mayor Norton. “I am pleased to share the appointment of Jean Prokott as Rochester’s next Poet Laureate. She brings a tremendous amount of talent and passion into the role. We are fortunate to have writers and poets like Jean in our community.”
Rochester’s first Poet Laureate, Jane Belau, was appointed by Mayor Ardell Brede in April 2012 and Mayor Norton appointed Susan McMillan as Rochester’s second Poet Laureate in 2019.
The city says Rochester’s Poet Laureate is an honorary position that was established to promote appreciation for poetry and the language arts, and to further community understanding of, and support for, the Laureate’s role. The Poet Laureate works with cultural, educational, and other organizations to encourage the public to enjoy and express poetic and literary creativity. These goals are accomplished via public appearances, readings, grants, workshops, and other public displays of poetry.