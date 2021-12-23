Rochester group gives back to mail carriers

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochester group Caring Acts of Kindness Everywhere (CAKE) is giving back to mail carriers one gift basket at a time.
CAKE founder Danielle Teal said the group wanted to show appreciation during times of high mail demand.
"The value of our mail carriers and our delivery drivers have been really, really, really obvious during the pandemic. Even in the midst of that, we know that there are staffing shortages. We know that they are inundated upon the demands of what they have to deliver and so the group thought what a great opportunity to advocate for some kindness," Teal said.
CAKE's gift baskets include a sign thanking mail workers, along with a basket filled with food and beverages.
Teal said her mail carrier has expressed thanks from the gesture.
"And what I do know from my own mail carrier is that he has expressed is that it means so much to them. You know when they go to someone's house and just even a simple greeting, a thank you for what they are doing. They really, really, really appreciate and if we can just lift morale especially through stressful times, what a great opportunity to do that," Teal said.
The United States Postal Service said it expects to ship more than 12 billion pieces of mail during this holiday season.