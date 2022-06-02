Rochester golf courses, parks and beaches ready for the summer season

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you're planning on going golfing, heading to a park, or hitting a trail this summer you can thank the Rochester Parks and Recreation Department for making it possible!
The department says in order to make sure everything is ready for the community to use extra staff are hired during the busy summer season.
Parks director Paul Widman says staff the department can increase by around forty people.
That's to ensure all four city golf courses are maintained as well as playgrounds and amenities like the new frisbee golf course at Gamehaven Park are good to go.
Widman added, "One of the main attractions at Gamehaven Park is our new Frisbee golf course. That has really taken off and it gets a lot of participation."
He does ask anyone using the city parks to plan ahead and bring something to collect any garbage you might bring in as trash can are limited at the parks system.
He said, "We try to place those where we have a lot of events and activities out in the neighborhood parks, the smaller parks we don't have trash cans and we've asked people to pack it in and pack it out."
Another reminder for families looking to use the beaches this summer - there are no lifeguards employed by the city so be sure to watch your kids closely while they're swimming.