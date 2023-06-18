Rochester golf course busy on Father's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Eastwood Golf Course was pretty busy this Father's Day. The course was sunny earlier today. Over 160 rounds of golf were played on the course today. At the driving range, more than a 1,000 golf balls were hit on this Father's Day.
“With grandsons, granddaughters, my wife, and just good friends, we just have a good time out there and have to commend it with an attitude that-that you’re going to just enjoy the game and set the bar low enough so that you don’t have to set yourself up for failure," Doug Thompson, one of the course's visitors, said.
The course is located on Eastwood Road Southeast. It's open seven days a week from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.