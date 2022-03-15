Rochester Golf and Country Club faces lawsuit after canceling Crime Crisis event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday The Center of the American Experiment planned a presentation led by local law enforcement leaders focusing on the issue of emerging crime in the state of Minnesota.
The event planned at Rochester Golf and Country Club was set to focus on building safe neighborhoods and community trust.
Panelists included Rochester Chief of Police and Olmsted County Sheriff.
The Rochester Golf and Country Club Board made the last minute decision to cancel the event based on calls received that were wanting to shut down the American Experiment’s message.
“The issue of crime, punishment, what's going on here in Rochester and Olmsted county, we wanted to feature and focus on that, there's some good cooperation going on. That's what people would've heard today if we would have been able to go through with the event,” explains
Bill Walsh, the Director Of Communications for the Center of the American Experiment.
Fran Bradley with the Experiment says the conversation was to focus on the on partnerships and innovation within Olmsted County.
“It’s not about serious crime being exploding, it's about partnerships, positive images for the police, giving them what they need to do their job – which by the way right now, a lot of us is hiring retention, because hiring is just a problem for everybody.” Bradley says.
The Center of the American Experiment says there is a lawsuit in place for breach of contract with the county club. They plan to reschedule the event in Rochester for a later date.