Rochester girls get $80,000 for mistreatment at US/Mexico border

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A pair of Rochester sisters has won a $80,000 settlement from the U.S. Border Patrol.
Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos, 18, and her mother, Daysi Villalobos Izaguirre, filed a lawsuit in October 2021 that accused the U.S. government of mistreating Kerlin and her younger sister when they crossed into the United States from Mexico in June 2019. Kerlin, then 16, and her sister, then 14, left Honduras in May 2019 to try and reunite with their mother, who was living in Minnesota.
The younger sister’s name is not being released by the government to protect her privacy as a minor.
The lawsuit alleges the girls were mistreated at the Customs and Border Protection facility in Clint, Texas. The girls claimed they were denied medication, not allowed to call their mother for four days, allowed to shower only once in nine days, forced to wear wet clothes, not provided adequate food or water, and kept in overcrowded cages.
Kerlin also claimed she was assaulted by a border patrol agent and left with an injured leg. The lawsuit alleges the girls were also sent to separate group homes where they received inadequate care.
The lawsuit was settled in September with Kerlin and her sister both receiving $40,000.