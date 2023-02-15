Rochester getting school transportation project in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has selected Rochester for a 2023 active transportation demonstration project.
MnDOT says state consultants will work alongside the city, Rochester Public Schools (RPS), and the Lincoln K-8 District-Wide School to plan and implement a School Streets Demonstration Project. “School Streets” programs create temporary car-free zones adjacent to schools at the start and end of the school day to prioritize safe walking conditions for children, their caregivers, and teachers. MnDOT says this program helps manage traffic and ensures safety during school arrival and dismissal by eliminating vehicle congestion and creating an environment where children can safely walk, bike, roll, play and learn before, after, or during school.
“We are excited to have the opportunity to work with MnDOT, RPS and Lincoln School,” says Rochester Strategic Initiatives Director Josh Johnsen. “This partnership represents a shared commitment to safety and finding creative solutions for, what can be complex problems.
The City of Rochester will received technical assistance and materials valued at up to $25,000 as part of this project.
"As a district, the safety of our students is a priority and we are focusing efforts on arrival and dismissal traffic safety," says Dustin Morrow, Student Services program coordinator at Rochester Public Schools. "Our district-wide schools such as Lincoln Elementary have to take into consideration additional traffic since many of the students come from across the district area. This demonstration project grant will give us the opportunity to work with experts to provide the safest possible traffic flow for our students, staff, parents, and community members as a whole.”
Consultants from MnDOT will begin working with the City and RPS in late-spring of 2023.