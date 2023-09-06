Rochester getting nearly $150,000 for dementia education efforts

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Board on Aging is handing out $750,000 to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, promote early diagnosis, and connect caregivers to resources.
“These grants are strategic investments that can make huge impacts for these organizations and the people they serve,” says Maureen Schneider, interim chair of the Minnesota Board on Aging. “For small organizations doing the important work to fight Alzheimer’s and related dementias, this kind of funding can make the difference between keeping or losing a program or staff position.”
Among those receiving grants are:
- Family Service Rochester is getting $148,914 to work in partnership with Olmsted Medical Center in Rochester and FiftyNorth in Northfield to offer multi-site dementia education and referral specialists, strengthen coordination between healthcare and community-based organizations, and organize region-wide public forums on brain health, memory care, and caregiver supports.
- MapHabit in Owatonna is getting $51,742 for pilot projects in St. Paul and Granite Falls. The MapHabit interactive platform draws on the neuroscience of habit to create a visual mapping system to improve activities of daily living for people with dementia; it also offers education, task mapping, and scheduling for family and friend caregivers.
- VINE Faith in Action in Mankato is getting $53,180 for work in dementia education and awareness; programs in brain health and training; memory screening; and evidence-based caregiver education and depression support in Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Watonwan, and Nicollet counties.
- Winona Friendship Center is getting $10,557 to develop a free, weekly community health clinic in partnership with Bridges Health/Winona State University. The clinic will offer accessible access to cognitive and hearing screenings for people aged 50 and older who may be uninsured, underinsured, undocumented or otherwise distrustful of mainstream medical providers.
Grants are also going to African Immigrants Community Services in Minneapolis, Amherst H. Wilder Foundation in St. Paul, CAPI USA in Brooklyn Center, Comunidades Latinas Unidas En Servicio – CLUES in St. Paul, Horizon Health in Pierz, Koochiching Aging Options in International Falls, Lao Advancement Organization of America in Minneapolis, SEWA-AIFW in Brooklyn Center, and Tri-Community Living at Home/Block Nurse Program in Newfolden.