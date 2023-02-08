Rochester getting $281,000 state grant to fight homelessness

WASHINGTON DC - Rochester will share in $1.6 million in federal funding to help Greater Minnesota communities deal with homelessness.
U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith say this first-of-its-kind package is targeted at addressing unsheltered homelessness and homelessness in rural communities.
“All Minnesotans deserve to have a stable roof over their heads, especially in the middle of a Minnesota winter,” says Senator Klobuchar. “This federal funding will help those experiencing homelessness access safe, dignified shelter and the support services they need.”
These grants and vouchers, which are distributed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, are a first-of-its-kind package of resources specifically to help rural communities with homelessness and people in unsheltered settings. Before receiving funding, communities were asked to develop a comprehensive approach to addressing unsheltered and rural homelessness that involves coordination with health care providers, other housing agencies such as public housing authorities, and people with lived experience.
“Without access to housing nothing else in your life works. Not your job, your health, your education, or your family,” says Senator Smith, Chair of the Senate Subcommittee on Housing, Transportation, and Community Development. “We know that housing issues have touched people in nearly every community across the country, with many families struggling to find a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. These grants and vouchers will help give communities in Greater Minnesota the resources they need to improve living conditions for homeless Minnesotans. I applaud HUD for its innovative approach in directing resources specifically to Greater Minnesota and tackling unsheltered homelessness head on.”
The funding will be awarded to Continuum of Care (CoC) collaborative applicants who have formally partnered with public housing authorities to distribute Housing Choice “Stability” Vouchers, which allow people experiencing homelessness to afford safe and decent housing. $281,762 is going to Rochester, with other grant recipients being:
- Northeast Minnesota CoC $352,280
- Saint Cloud/Central Minnesota CoC $147,577
- Northwest Minnesota CoC $300,929
- Moorhead/West Central Minnesota CoC $219,125
- Southwest Minnesota CoC $342,170