Rochester garage fire destroys two vehicles

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A garage and two vehicles are considered total losses after a Monday morning fire.
The Rochester Fire Department says it was called to the 4100 block of Maple Court SE around 10 am. Battalion Chief 1, Engines 1, 5, 16, 2, Truck 12, Tanker 1, and Fire Marshal 5 all responded.
Firefighters say they saw a large plume of smoke as they approached the scene and found a flames consuming a triple-stall garage. The fire had not spread to a nearby house and crews doused the fire with its onboard water. The main body of fire was quickly knocked down and crews began to overhaul and extinguish hot spots. There was no fire hydrant in the area so a tanker truck was used to supply water. Firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours.
The Fire Department says a preliminary investigation shows the fire started in the garage and spread to an RV parked next to the garage. The garage, the RV, another vehicle parked inside the garage, and yard equipment stored in the garage were destroyed.
No one was injured in this incident. The Olmsted County Sherriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Minnesota Energy assisted at the scene.