'Rochester for Roe' rallies for reproductive rights in Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday supporters of abortion rights are taking to the streets nationwide after the Supreme Court's recent decision to over turn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.
Peace Plaza was full of waving signs and chanting ‘My body, my choice,’ in a continuing fight for reproductive rights.
Friday President Joe Biden condemned the Supreme Court majority that ended a constitutional right to abortion and signed an executive order to try to protect access to abortion.
“We need people to take action. We need legislators to take action. We need government to help us because they need to do their part, we will do our part, and we will keep fighting,” says TL Jordan, organizing manager for Planned Parenthood North Central States Fund.
They say they group is going to keep working to expand access to reproductive healthcare.
“We our going to keep expanding our access and keep working to make sure that not only Minnesotans can get access to reproductive healthcare and abortion, but the people that need to come to our state and get that access too,” says Jordan.
President Biden’s executive order cannot restore access to abortion in the more than a dozen states where strict limits or total bans have already gone into effect.
About a dozen more states are set to impose additional restrictions.