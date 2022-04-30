Rochester flower shop prepares to celebrate big birthday

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A long time Med City flower shop is getting ready to celebrate 55 years in Rochester.
On Sunday, Flowers By Jerry will be having a celebration to thank it's customers for their support all these years.
"It's hard to even imagine it's been 55 years cause it goes fast and the business has been really good to us and for the community," founder Jerry Patton tells KIMT News 3. "We just give all the service we can possibly give and that's why we grown to where we are today."
Flowers By Jerry opened its doors in 1967 a time when Patton says there weren't many business like his in the area.
Patton founded the shop after working at another florist where he developed a passion for gardening.
Community members are invited to stop by the flower shop for a celebration featuring complimentary party favors, food from Bleu Duck Kitchen, and 20 percent off merchandise store-wide.
"We're grateful for being here 55 years but it's always been alot of work," explains owner Kevin Patton. "It's a family business so the great thing about it is we've been in it thick and thin as a family and we've grown together as a family and I just feel very grateful that I can work with my family on a day to day basis."
The celebration kicks off at 10am on Sunday. Community members are invited to attend.