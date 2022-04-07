Rochester Fire Department's spring rookie academy begins

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It's the first day of class for rookie firefighters in Rochester. On Thursday morning, RFD's spring rookie academy began.
For the next two months, they will be learning more about the job. Similar to the police academy, RFD's rookie academy is 10 weeks long. During their training, new hires will learn fire suppression and rescue techniques, medical and hazmat training.
The spring rookie academy consists of four new hires ready to represent the department.
"I'm most excited for just kind of the basic understanding for how the fire department works. I guess I'm kind of nervous just interacting with people," says new hire Matt Kramer.
Other new hires including Dillion Moore is excited for what the academy will bring.
"I'm looking foward to learning the Rochester way of doing things, honing in on my skills and figuring out the best way to provide service to the community," says Moore.
The new hires will be trained by Captain Jeremy Dostal who carries over two decades of experience as a firefighter.
"It's very rewarding to see them at the end of the academy go from maybe not feeling comfortable hanging off of a five story building on a rope to volunteering to go pick off a person whose dangling from a rope in a scenario like a window washer," explains Dostal.
The academy wraps up June 8.