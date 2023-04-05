Rochester Fire Department's HazMat team is on standby for train derailment emergencies

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Fire Department's Hazardous Materials (HazMat) Emergency team is prepared for railroad disasters in southeastern Minnesota.
The team is formed to act as a consultant for local responders at emergencies dealing with hazardous materials. Monitoring chemicals, suggesting mitigation strategies, and decontaminating are ways the team provides assistance. The Fire department has been following closely with train derailments in the Midwest.
"We keep our training pretty up to date, so really it's just brushing up on some stuff to make sure we are ready to go. Any big event causes us to think and make sure we have this," said Captain Spencer Sweeney.
Rochester's HazMat team is one of the 11 teams in the state of Minnesota. Almost all of the department's firefighters are trained to deal with HazMat emergencies . The department hosts monthly HazMat trainings.
"It's really a good value for the city . . . so we're always trying to be ready so that we can help the community and really do whatever it is the community is asking for us to assist them," said Captain Sweeney.